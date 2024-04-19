Mandi kabaddi team beats Army outfit on home turf

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 18

The annual district-level Kisan fair is being celebrated at Padhar in Mandi from April 15 to 19. Various sports competitions are being organised in the fair. In the kabaddi competition, a total of eight teams took part with great zeal.

Padhar Block Development Officer Rakesh Patial was the chief guest of this event.

The final match of the Kabaddi game in the men’s category was played between Mandi and Army 7 Star, in which the Mandi team emerged victorious.

A spokesperson of event said 12 teams are participating in the volleyball competition, while 22 are participating in the badminton competition.

“In the volleyball competition, the winning team will get Rs 11,000 and the runner-up will get Rs 8,100. In the Kabaddi competition, the winning team will receive Rs 8,100 and the runner-up will get Rs 5,100. In badminton competition, the winner will get Rs. 2100 and the runner-up will be given Rs. 1500,” he added.

#Kabaddi #Mandi