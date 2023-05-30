Mandi, Kullu & Hamirpur get high-speed digital connectivity

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 29

Chief General Manager of BSNL, Himachal circle, JS Sahota virtually inaugurated the fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) optical line terminal (OLT) service in Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur districts from its office here today.

The BSNL started the service in the remote Chindi area of Mandi, Kushaini of Kullu and Bangana of Hamirpur district today.

Sahota said, “With the introduction of the FTTH service in these areas, the facility of high-speed Internet has become available to the general public.”

“The BSNL is implementing a state-funded project of Rs 50 crore allocated under the special assistance to the states during 2022-23 to provide high-speed digital connectivity on fiber in the tribal areas of HP. Under the project, optical cable will be laid to provide 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi services under the FTTH digital connectivity in fiber deprived villages of Lahaul,” he added.

“A new IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) service has also been started by the corporation in the Himachal circle in collaboration with M/s Skypro. The service starts at Rs 99 base price, which includes 250-plus high-definition TV channels along with many other exciting features,” he added.

He said, “The BSNL is setting up 631 new mobile towers under the 4G saturation project to provide connectivity to 2,504 villages in the state. Apart from this, 115 new 4G mobile towers will also be set up.”