Mandi lad IAF Flying Officer

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 25

Mandi lad Angad Singh, who was an NCC Air Wing Cadet, Senior Under Officer of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, has become a Flying Officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF).

He was conferred the rank of a Flying Officer of the IAF in a passing out parade at IAF Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad, recently. Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan of the Bangladesh Air Force was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr Chaman Lal Kranti Singh, Flying Officer, NCC Air Force Wing, Mandi, said there was a great enthusiasm among the cadets of Himachal Pradesh Air Squadron NCC on the selection of Angad Singh as a Flying Officer.

Flying Officer Angad Singh attributed his success to the guidance of his parents, and NCC training provided by Flying Officer Dr Chaman, Wing Commander Devashish Dey and Wing Commander Anil Tiwari.

Angad is a native of Sanyard village in Mandi. He had graduated from Vallabh College in Mandi.