Mandi lad’s journey to Army Lieutenant

Mandi, June 30
Sangharsh Thakur, a 23-year-old from Paprahal village of Mandi district, has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Army.
A graduate of Vallabh Government College, Mandi, Sangharsh cleared the Combined Defence Services Examination-2024 conducted by the UPSC. He credits his success to his parents and teachers, emphasising the virtues of patience and perseverance. His father, Shyam Lal Thakur, is a Section Officer at Sardar Patel University, Mandi, while his mother is a Pharmacy Officer with the Department of Health Services and Family Welfare.
The news of Sangharsh’s accomplishment sparked joy and pride here, resonating with his family, friends, and associates. He wishes to encourage the youth to stay committed to their studies until they achieve their goals, setting an example for aspiring candidates.
