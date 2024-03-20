Mandi LS seat to have 2,213 polling stations

Dipender Manta
Mandi, March 19
A total of 2,213 polling stations will be set up in the Mandi parliamentary constituency for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1. There will be 120 polling stations in urban areas and 2,093 in rural areas. There will also be 98 polling stations in shadow zones.
Under the Mandi parliamentary constituency, Tashigang in Lahaul and Spiti district located at the highest altitude of 15,256 feet has the distinction of being the world’s highest polling station.
According to the data, there are 13,59,497 voters (6,90,534 male and 6,68,963 female) in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, including 2,900 service voters. The Jogindernagar Assembly seat has the highest number of 1,02,108 voters while the Lahaul and Spiti Assembly segment has the least number of 25,732 voters.
There are 15,347 specially abled voters in the constituency and 13,209 voters above 85 years of age. There are a total of 8,66,859 voters in Mandi district. Of these, there are 82,247 voters in Dh2,900 are service voters. Dharampur assembly is part of Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. The Dharampur Assembly constituency has 40,185 male voters and 41,075 female voters.
The maximum number of 1,403 voters are in the Chaugan polling station of the Sundernagar constituency while the least number of 16 voters are in the Ka polling station of Kinnaur district. There are 52 voters in the Tashigang polling station.
The 17 Assemblies of the Mandi parliamentary constituency are Bharmour, Lahaul-Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni, Karsog, Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Drang, Jogindernagar, Mandi, Balh, Sarkaghat, Rampur and Kinnaur.
