Mandi man held with 2-kg charas

Kullu, April 13
The Manali police nabbed one person and recovered 2.023 kg charas from his possession while checking a car near Chichoga village on Saturday. Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said suspect Dharmender Kumar, alias Mintu (30), of Shadan village in Mandi district would be presented in the court on Sunday. A case under Sections 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act has been registered.
