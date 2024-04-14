Mandi man held with 2-kg charas

Tribune News Service

Kullu, April 13

The Manali police nabbed one person and recovered 2.023 kg charas from his possession while checking a car near Chichoga village on Saturday. Kullu SP Karthikeyan Gokulachandran said suspect Dharmender Kumar, alias Mintu (30), of Shadan village in Mandi district would be presented in the court on Sunday. A case under Sections 20 and 25 of the NDPS Act has been registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kullu #Manali #Mandi