Mandi man petitions Forest Dept, MC against tree felling

From page 1

Maintaining that the civic body has no business to cut down any tree, Mandi Municipal Corporation Chairman Virender Bhatt said normally the Forest Department would take a call if it found that a tree posed a threat to people living nearby.

Mandi Divisional Forest Officer Vasu Doegar said, "The matter is under my consideration. I will see whether any approval has been received by the Department for the felling of tree."

The DFO added that trees were felled in residential area only when they posed a threat.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi