Mandi man petitions Forest Dept, MC against tree felling

From page 1
Maintaining that the civic body has no business to cut down any tree, Mandi Municipal Corporation Chairman Virender Bhatt said normally the Forest Department would take a call if it found that a tree posed a threat to people living nearby.
Mandi Divisional Forest Officer Vasu Doegar said, "The matter is under my consideration. I will see whether any approval has been received by the Department for the felling of tree."
The DFO added that trees were felled in residential area only when they posed a threat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Voting begins for 102 seats in Phase 1
Polling for assembly elections in the north-eastern states o...
Pakistan suicide blast hits vehicle carrying foreigners, kills at least 2, reports Geo News
The suicide bomber and two militants were killed in retaliat...