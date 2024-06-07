Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut’s family demands justice after Chandigarh airport altercation

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 7

Mandi MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut found herself in the midst of a controversy at the Chandigarh Airport on Thursday, as she was allegedly slapped by a CISF constable during a security check. The incident has sparked concerns about her safety and raised questions about the conduct of security personnel.

According to eyewitnesses, the CISF constable allegedly assaulted Ranaut physically.

Her family has expressed deep concern over the incident, with her sister Rangoli taking to social media to demand justice. In a series of tweets, she condemned the actions of the CISF constable and called for strict action to be taken against her.

‘We are deeply disturbed by the incident involving Kangana at Chandigarh airport. No one, regardless of their status, should be subjected to such treatment. We demand an immediate investigation and strict action against the constable responsible for this act of violence,’ Rangoli tweeted.

Talking to The Tribune, Amardeep Singh Ranaut, Kangana’s father, said that “it was a shocking incident in which a security officer assaulted my daughter who was deputed for public safety at the airport. The authorities concerned should take strict action to curb such incidents in near future.”

The actress’s family has also raised questions about the security protocol at airports and called for measures to ensure the safety and dignity of passengers, especially public figures.

Meanwhile, the CISF has launched an internal inquiry into the incident, promising to take appropriate action based on the findings.

The incident has reignited the debate on the treatment of celebrities by security personnel and the need for sensitivity training to prevent such confrontations in the future.

As the investigation unfolds, all eyes are on the authorities to ensure that justice is served and measures are put in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

