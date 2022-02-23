Mandi: One killed, five hurt in mishap

Mandi, February 22
One person was killed while five others were injured when their vehicle fell down the road at Pandar in Mandi district today.
According to the police, six persons, including a child, were on board. Driver Inder Singh died on the spot. The critically injured five victims were admitted to Nerchowk hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...