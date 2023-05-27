Mandi-Pandoh stretch to shut for 3 hrs at night

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 26

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said from today onwards, the traffic movement from Mandi to Pandoh on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway would remain closed from 12.30 am to 3.30 am till June 21.

During that period, the traffic towards Manali will be diverted via Katindi Kataula road. Issuing an order in this regard, the DC said, “Cutting of the hill is being done in the patch from Bindravani to 7 Mile stretch of the four-lane road. Due to the difficulty in cutting, the construction company has decided to work during the night.”