Mandi-Pandoh stretch to shut for 3 hrs at night

Mandi, May 26
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said from today onwards, the traffic movement from Mandi to Pandoh on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway would remain closed from 12.30 am to 3.30 am till June 21.
During that period, the traffic towards Manali will be diverted via Katindi Kataula road. Issuing an order in this regard, the DC said, “Cutting of the hill is being done in the patch from Bindravani to 7 Mile stretch of the four-lane road. Due to the difficulty in cutting, the construction company has decided to work during the night.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu
PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...
Austin arrives next week, tech on table
Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June
LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines
Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week