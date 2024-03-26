‘Mandi people are angry’, says Himachal BJP leader Jai Ram as Congress leader’s post on Kangana Ranaut sparks row

Tribune News Service

Partibha Chauhan

Shimla March 26

Condemning the remarks against its Lok Sabha candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut, BJP on Tuesday said it will initiate legal action against Congress leaders as it has become their habit to first make derogatory remarks and then disown them.

“Mandi is known as Chotti Kashi as there are more than 300 temples here and people have immense faith in their deities. It is very unfortunate that a woman Congress leader made such derogatory remarks against Kangana. People will teach Congress a lesson for their remarks against a woman who has earned recognition thorough her acting skills,” said Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, here today.

BJP has fielded actress Kangana Ranaut, who belongs to Mandi, for the Lok Sabha election. The actress was keen to take the electoral plunge and had been in touch with BJP leaders for the past some time. She has made a house in Manali and keeps shuttling between Mumbai and Manali.

He said the remarks against Kangana are an insult to Himachal and its people for which Congress will have to pay a price not just in Mandi and Himachal but across the country.

“We are getting the matter examined legally and will get a police case registered, as Congress is in the habit of doing this every now and then,” he said.

He said Congress has made a big blunder for which people will not forgive them. “What is even more unfortunate is that a woman has humiliated a woman and then tried to wash her hands off it by saying it was her parody account and someone else posted the picture and the remarks. What about the comments that others have made on her post,” he said.

He said it is not sufficient for the Congress leader Supriya Shrinate to have sought an apology as people in Mandi are enraged at such a mindset. Stating that someone else is handling her account is not sufficient.

