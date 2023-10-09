Mandi police launch 24x7 helpline for suicide prevention

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, October 8

To reduce the number of suicide cases in Mandi, the Police Department led by SP Soumya Sambasivan established a ‘Suicide Prevention Helpline Number’ in the district. The initiative was taken by the SP after the district recorded a rise in number of suicide cases.

SP Soumya said, “In order to reduce the increasing rate of suicidal deaths, a toll-free no. ‘155326’ has been made operational in the district from today. This has been established to report mentally ill persons under the Mental Health Act. It will also be functional assuicide prevention helpline number.”

As per the police data, so far this year, a total of 89 suicidal deaths have been reported in Mandi district and the number is anticipated to rise in the remaining months of the year. Last year, the number of suicide cases reported in Mandi was 112.

According to the SP, “An analysis was conducted to detect the reasons for suicides. While 17 per cent of suicides took place due to poverty, unemployment and loans, another 17 per cent took place because of sudden reaction to family rift, 12 per cent because of depression and self-illness, eight per cent cases because of domestic violence, six per cent cases due to love affairs and another six per cent because of drug abuse. Eight per cent suicides happened because of dispute with wives in state of intoxication, two per cent because of enragement with husbands and another two per cent cases due to career expectations. While two per cent died by suicide because of failure in examinations, other two per cent died because to dispute with society, four per cent suicides were committed because of depression elevated due to intoxication and few other reasons.”

“Concerned about the rise in suicidal cases in Mandi, the need was being felt for intervention. The establishment of a suicide prevention helpline was proposed to provide immediate support and assistance to those in distress,” the SP said.

“This helpline will function 24x7 and the record of persons seeking help will be kept confidential. The information will promptly be provided to the police station or police post concerned and an in-charge will rush to the spot/depute police personnel there without delay,” the SP said.

“Awareness campaigns will be launched in schools, college, and communities to reduce the stigma around anxiety, depression and mental health,” SP Soumya said.

