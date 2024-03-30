 Mandi Prof rediscovers Himachal’s culinary heritage : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Mandi Prof rediscovers Himachal’s culinary heritage

Mandi Prof rediscovers Himachal’s culinary heritage

Mandi Prof rediscovers Himachal’s culinary heritage

Dr Tara Devi Sen advises people to go local.



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, March 29

Dr Tara Devi Sen, an assistant professor of botany at Vallabh Government College, Mandi, is rediscovering Himachal Pradesh’s culinary heritage and exploring forgotten flavours. Dr Tara is encouraging people to relish forgotten cuisines of the state.

Talking to The Tribune, Dr Tara said, “In our modern culinary landscape, we’re witnessing a concerning trend, narrowing of the variety of crops we consume. This diminishing diversity not only limits our nutritional intake but also places undue strain on the environment and our health.”

Rhythm of nature

  • In Himachali cuisine, a wealth of nutrient-rich superfoods, awaits exploration. Each season in Himachal Pradesh unfolds a new chapter in its culinary saga, offering a vibrant array of seasonal delicacies that reflect the rhythm of nature
  • But rising allure of the western culture has ushered in a gradual decline of Himachal Pradesh’s traditional culinary heritage. As contemporary lifestyles increasingly embrace the modern dietary trends, the profound interplay between local cuisine and the surrounding natural environment is fading
  • As urbanisation spreads its tendrils, the knowledge of foraging and preparing these traditional ingredients is fading away, threatening to sever our ties to our culinary heritage. It is important to ensure their documentation and preservation for future generations

“Himachal Pradesh stands as a testament to the richness of biodiversity and cultural fusion, offering a culinary heritage steeped in tradition and nourishment. The region boasts a treasure trove of forgotten foods, once integral to local dishes and revered for their unique flavours and health benefits. The once-celebrated diversity of crops and indigenous ingredients that once adorned our plates is dwindling, replaced by a homogenised selection that fails to capture the essence of our land and culture,” she remarked.

“Amidst a global shift towards this monoculture, fewer crops are sustaining an ever-growing population. The state boasts a culinary heritage as diverse as its lush flora, varied geography and rich cultural tapestry. From the internationally acclaimed Gucchi mushroom and lingad (Fiddlehead) fern to the prized hazelnut and Neoza pine nut, the region’s natural abundance has earned it worldwide acclaim,” said Dr Tara.

“Yet, hidden gems like choohin ka meetha, a sweet treat from Sullu spurge, and bashaar, a delicacy derived from the Wallach’s cobra lily, remain lesser-known but equally tantalising. With dishes like bichubuti from nettle and seek, a delightful confection crafted from Indian horse chestnut seeds, Himachal Pradesh’s culinary repertoire continues to enchant with its diversity and depth,” she added.

“The transition toward modernity is disrupting the longstanding synergy that historically united the region’s gastronomy with its indigenous landscape,” she remarked.

“The remedies for many ailments prevalent in a region could be found within its local vegetation and underscoring the profound connection between our diet and our health. Our ancestors have intelligently devised the recipes to harness the healing properties of the indigenous ingredients,” she said.

“From the warming comfort of winter sweets to the verdant abundance of spring greens, our plates are a testament to the diversity of our land and its offerings,” said Dr Tara.

“As winter descends, the culinary landscape transforms with comforting delicacies like laddoos made of amaranth, sesame, dridh (flannel weed), kuri (goose grass), and a medley of moong and dry fruits take the centre stage, designed to warm the body offering nourishment and fortification against the chill. Sweet treats like seek, dridh ka halwa and puthkanda kheer further enhance immunity and vitality,” she added.

“As late winter approaches, yam varieties emerge as prized seasonal delights, heralding the imminent change in the air. The Arrival of spring brings forth a burst of life, with tender leaves, buds, flowers, and fruits adorning the culinary palette. From Phegdi (Himalayan fig) vegetable to dishes featuring Agave, Opuntia, And Bombax buds, Watercress leaves, the cuisine evolves with the changing landscape, offering a symphony of flavours and textures. Chilla made from the flowers of Indigofera, burans or Kachnar delicacies, and an array of dishes showcasing wild figs celebrate the bounty of the season,” she remarked.

“As summer’s heat intensifies, vegetable curries and sweet treats from choohin; chutneys from burans, and anardana; giloye sirra take precedence, providing relief from the scorching sun. With the onset of the monsoon, sea buckthorn, buckwheat and bashar make their appearance, infusing dishes with freshness and vitality. Autumn brings a harvest of vegetables from Senna varieties” she said.

“Throughout the year, Himachali cuisine celebrates the diversity of local produce, intertwining with festivals and celebrations to offer a glimpse into the region’s rich culinary tapestry. The decline in their consumption over recent decades signals a pressing need to honour and safeguard these ancient food traditions.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

2
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

3
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

4
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

5
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

7
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

8
Uttar Pradesh

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

9
Uttar Pradesh

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

10
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Top News

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

Activist Navdeep Jalbera arrested from Mohali ahead of farmers' gathering on Sunday

He was produced in a court that remanded him in the custody ...

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target charging station

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns DC

Registration for 12 swimming pools to begin from April 1

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

Virendra Sachdeva: AAP depicting CM’s arrest as sacrifice

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Eyeing Jalandhar, Charanjit Channi to camp at friend’s house

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee