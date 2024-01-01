Mandi resident is SAI’s Deputy DG

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 31

Lalita Sharma of Mandi district has been posted as the Deputy Director General of the Sports Authority of India. She will assume her post on January 1, 2024. Currently, Sharma is posted as the Executive Director in the organisation and oversees operations for northern India.

Lalita Sharma is the first woman officer to be nominated for this position. Her friends and family were delighted by her trailblazing achievement.

A resident of the Samkhetar locality in Mandi and the wife of engineer and social worker Harish Chander Sharma, she completed her primary education from Government Girls School (Mandi). After completing her graduation from Vallabh Government College (Mandi), she went on to get an MBA degree from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla. She also holds a PhD degree in Sports Management from CT University, Ludhiana.

Lalita Sharma has been a well-known badminton player in the state. In 1985, she was crowned the “Sports Queen” of the state by the then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. She started her career at the Sports Authority of India in 1989 as an Assistant Director at SAI Sports Training Center, Bilaspur. Her tenure there lasted for six years.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi