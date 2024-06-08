Mandi residents outraged, want a thorough probe

Mandi, June 7
The slapping incident involving Mandi’s prominent figure BJP MP and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has caused outrage among Mandi residents, who view Kangana as a symbol of their community’s pride.
Eyewitnesses recount the incident as Kangana was making her way through the airport premises. It was alleged by Kangana Ranaut that she, all of a sudden, was slapped by a CISF constable at airport.
The news spread rapidly, sparking a flurry of reactions across Mandi district. Residents expressed shock and dismay over the incident. Many took to social media platforms to voice their support for the actor while condemning the CISF constable’s actions.
Local leaders and representatives from Mandi swiftly condemned the assault, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter. They emphasised the need for respect and dignity for all individuals, regardless of their status or profession.
Local residents said that “it is a very unfortunate incident. We condemn this act of CISF constable and justice should be done to Kangana.”
Dalip Singh, BJP MLA from Sarkaghat, the home assembly segment of Kangana Ranaut, expressed serious concern over the incident and demanded stern action against the CISF constable. He said, “We have sent a memorandum to Prime Minister and demanded strict action against the erring security official on duty at airport. Ensuring public safety was must and such behaviour of a security officer is highly condemnable.”
Meanwhile, Kangana has issued a brief statement expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support for her. The CISF, responsible for airport security, has initiated an internal inquiry into the incident. They have assured the public of a fair investigation and accountability.
