Mandi Sadar MLA set to corner govt over development

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 23

The BJP government could face embarrassment from its own Mandi Sadar MLA Anil Sharma during the session.

“I do not wish to speak against my government as I am still a BJP legislator. But I cannot keep silent on issues of development concerning my constituency,” said Sharma, giving clear indication of having made up his mind to take on the government.

Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, has been on the warpath against the Chief Minister and the government. He had resigned as Power Minister when his son Ashray Sharma contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on Congress ticket.

While he has been sidelined within the party, he cannot quit, as he was bound by the anti-defection law. There is speculation that he could rejoin the Congress near the Assembly poll.

“I will contest the next election as the people of my constituency have assured me of their support,” he said. Asked on which party’s ticket he would contest, he said it was for the Congress or the BJP to decide whether they want him but he would go by what his supporters say.

“I have told the Chief Minister that I don’t want a ministerial berth but am seeking the development of my constituency. The CM had assured me of development of all constituencies, but there has been little progress,” Sharma said.

He said the people of his constituency were being discriminated against. “My people asked me if not even one person from Mandi was suitable for eight posts, as six youths from Seraj and two from elsewhere were selected,” he rued.

On the warpath against CM