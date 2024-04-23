Mandi samiti tops in opening micro-savings accounts

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 22

The Mandi Saksharta Jan Vikas Samiti has topped the nation in opening micro-savings accounts this year.

The general body meeting of the organisation was held on Sunday under the chairmanship of its senior vice-president Rajender Mohan.

On the occasion, a two-minute silence was observed to express grief over the demise of Sanjeev Thakur, executive member of the organisation and former chairman of the Gyan Vigyan Samiti, and a condolence resolution was passed.

While presenting the annual report in the meeting, the body’s co-secretary, Lalit Sharma, said 16,015 micro-savings accounts had been opened by the samiti this year. He said the vikas samiti hasd achieved the number one position in the country this year in opening micro-savings accounts.

He said so far, two lakh people had been included in micro-insurance in 27 blocks of four districts, whereas one death claim per day was being borne by the samiti through Life Insurance Corporation of India. Poor families are getting benefits from this.

“So far, 47 death claims have been paid this year, in which 16 have been paid as early death claims. The total amount of death claims comes to around Rs 80 lakh. Similarly, this year, we have been successful in creating 30 insurance villages, in which a reward of up to Rs 1 lakh will be given by LIC for opening 100 insurance accounts in the village,” he said.

“Apart from this, four farmer producer organisations are working in agriculture, horticulture and dairy sector in the district and loans amounting to Rs 5 crore have been sanctioned to 270 joint liability groups,” he added.

General secretary Bhim Singh said the Seraj valley Farmer Producer Organisation will now supply package milk and curd and sell it in the market. It would improve the economy of the rural women in the district.

“This financial year, the samiti is running a financial literacy campaign in 1,050 panchayats through the Reserve Bank of India in 26 blocks of three districts — Mandi, Hamirpur and Kullu — in which five lakh people between 18 and 60 years will be included. Under the campaign, camps are being organised in 90 panchayats every month,” he added.

He said the samiti would soon initiate an awareness campaign regarding the increasing menace of drugs in society.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi