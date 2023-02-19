Mandi Shivratri fair begins today

Tribune News Service

Mandi/ Palampur, February 18

Mandi town was abuzz with activity as 140 deities arrived here today to participate in the weeklong Shivratri fair, scheduled to begin tomorrow. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the fair.

Since morning, a large number of deities arrived here, while many were still on the way and were expected to reach Mandi till late evening.

The deities, who arrived here first, visited the temple of Madho Rai deity to pay him respects. They were given a warm welcome by the festival committee. Followers of the deities were seen dancing and singing to the beats of dhols and drums. Later, the deities along with their followers left for their temporary camps, where they would stay till the end of the festival.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary, chairperson of the festival committee, reached the Bhootnath temple and gave an invite to Baba Bhootnath to attend the festival.

A long queue of devotees was observed outside the Bhootnath temple. People waited patiently for their turn to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, the five-day state-level Shivratri festival began at the ancient Baijnath temple in Kangra. State Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar inaugurated the festival. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal was also present on the occasion.

The festival will also witness the participation of cultural artistes from across the state. The ancient temple of Lord Shiva (Baijnath) is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, giving the town its name.

It is believedt that the Baijnath temple was constructed in 1204 by two merchants — Ahuka and Manyuka. Two inscriptions in the porch of the temple indicate that it existed even before the present one was constructed. It is a beautiful example of the medieval temple architecture. The structure is now under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India.

Locals do not burn the effigy of Ravana on Dasehra as the demon king was a devotee of Lord Shiva. They believe that burning Ravana’s effigy will bring bad luck for them. Even markets remain shut on Dasehra in Baijnath and Paprola.