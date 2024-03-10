Mandi Shivratri festival kicks off

Mandi, March 9
The globally-acclaimed International Shivratri Mahotsav began here today with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu formally announcing the opening of the grand event from the historic Paddal Ground of Mandi.
Earlier, the Chief Minister offered obeisance at the temple of the main deity Madho Rai and participated in the traditional Shobha Yatra Jaleb that started from the temple. The Chief Minister’s wife Kamlesh Thakur was also present with him.
Thousands of devotees dressed in traditional attire carried the palanquins of their local deities to the Paddal ground. The Chief Minister also participated in the turban ceremony and performed puja at Madho Rai Temple.
Addressing a huge public meeting at Paddal, he announced a 10 per cent increase in the nazarana (honorarium) of the deities and 10 per cent increase in the honorarium of the Bajantris. He said the people of Himachal have strong beliefs in Gods and local deities. The government was blessed to work for the benefit of Dev Samaj.
The CM also inaugurated the exhibition organised by various departments, boards and corporations at Paddal Ground. He also released the souvenir published by the fair committee on the occasion of Shivratri Mahotsav.
Earlier, Fair Committee Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan welcomed the chief guest and gave details of the activities of the fair.
