Mandi shobha yatra: Hundreds of deities present, more to arrive today

Mandi, March 9

Hundreds of deities took part in the shobha yatra at the Shivratri fair here today. The deities were accompanied by their followers in large numbers. It was a major attraction of this event on the first day of the fair.

Followers of the deities were seen dancing to the beats of dhols and drums in the shobha yatra, carrying the deities on their shoulders in palanquins with much fanfare.

The yatra started at the temple of Madho Rai deity and culminated at the Paddal ground in the town.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also attended the yatra along with local Congress leaders.

This year, apart from Mandi, two deities of Kullu district— Khudijal and Balunag — arrived in Mandi town yesterday after a gap of almost 100 years to be present at Shivratri festival.

Folklore has it that during the regime of the ruler of Mandi, when it was a princely state, these deities used to visit Mandi from Kullu to attend the Shivratri fair. But later they shunned attending the event. This year, both these deities had expressed their desire to attend the week-long Mandi Shivratri fair.

It is a weeklong festival, which provides opportunity to the people visiting here to have a glimpse of the deity culture. So far, 186 deities have arrived here today, while a few are expected to arrive by tomorrow.

Special traffic arrangements

Special traffic arrangements will be in force for Tarna Mata temple in Mandi town during the international Shivratri Fair. There will be a ban on the movement of vehicles from Sakodi Chowk to the temple. However, auto rickshaws, two-wheelers and emergency vehicles will be exempted from this ban.

