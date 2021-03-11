Mandi: SIT to probe paper leak case

Shimla/Mandi, April 26

DGP Sanjay Kundu today constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the paper leak and cheating case in the Junior Office Assistant (JOA) exam at MLSM College at Sundernagar in Mandi district. He issued the order in this regard from his office in Shimla.

On Sunday, a candidate, Rakesh Kumar, was found cheating during the JOA exam conducted by the HP Staff Selection Commission at the examination centre at MLSM College. The police was informed that had arrested seven accused so far. More arrests were expected in the case.

The four-member SIT headed by DIG Madhu Sudan and comprising Commandant 3rd IRBN Soumya Sambasivan, Commandant 4th IRBN Diwakar Sharma and DSP, CID unit Mandi, Sushant Sharma constituted would investigate the possibility of a bigger conspiracy in the case.

The SIT has been directed to investigate whether the scandal was limited to one centre or other areas of the state, involvement of public officials and also ascertain whether it was an organised crime.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC and Section 7 of the HP Malpractice at University, Board and other Specified Examination Act-1984 was registered at Sundernagar police station on April 24 on the complainant of Anita Dogra, Assistant Professor of MLSM College, Sundernagar, regarding paper leak during the JOA exam.

The Mandi police had yesterday arrested seven persons for allegedly leaking the question paper. Around 1.5 lakh candidates had appeared in the examination at 517 centres for 300 posts of JOA.

Three suspects detained in Mandi, says SP The police on Tuesday detained three persons in connection with the paper leak and cheating case in the Junior Office Assistant exam at Sundernagar in Mandi district. Their role in the case is being looked into. — Shalini Agnihotri, Mandi SP

#sanjay kundu