Mandi ups prep for Saranahuli fair

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 6

Ahead of the upcoming Saranahuli fair scheduled to be held from June 14 to 16 at the revered Parashar site in Mandi district, administrative efforts are in full swing.

Mandi SDM Om Kant Thakur here today presided over a crucial meeting at the DRDA Hall to oversee the arrangements of the event.

The SDM emphasised the significance of ensuring a seamless experience for devotees attending the fair, a testament to religious fervour.

Key aspects such as cleanliness, drinking water facilities, electricity supply and sanitation were earmarked for special attention during the proceedings.

In a bid to streamline traffic and parking, the SDM proposed coordinating with the HRTC to potentially deploy special buses or ‘Ride with Pride’ vehicles from Bagi to Parashar lake.

The meeting resolved to maintain last year’s auction rates for setting up shops within the fair premises, ensuring equitable opportunities for vendors. Additionally, cultural festivities organised by local mahila mandals and yuvak mandals and a volleyball competition are also on the roster for Saranahuli fair.

Mandi Tehsildar Narender Kumar, Naib Tehsildar Katula Dharmender Sharma and District Tourism Development Officer Manoj Kumar were among the officials present at the meeting in relation to the festival.

