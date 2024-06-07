Mandi ups prep for Saranahuli fair

Dipender Manta
Mandi, June 6
Ahead of the upcoming Saranahuli fair scheduled to be held from June 14 to 16 at the revered Parashar site in Mandi district, administrative efforts are in full swing.
Topics discussed
- Key aspects such as cleanliness, drinking water facilities, electricity supply and sanitation were earmarked for special attention
- The SDM proposed coordinating with the HRTC to potentially deploy special buses or ‘Ride with Pride’ vehicles from Bagi to Parashar lake
- The meeting resolved to maintain last year’s auction rates for setting up shops within the fair premises, ensuring equitable opportunities for vendors
Mandi SDM Om Kant Thakur here today presided over a crucial meeting at the DRDA Hall to oversee the arrangements of the event.
The SDM emphasised the significance of ensuring a seamless experience for devotees attending the fair, a testament to religious fervour.
Key aspects such as cleanliness, drinking water facilities, electricity supply and sanitation were earmarked for special attention during the proceedings.
In a bid to streamline traffic and parking, the SDM proposed coordinating with the HRTC to potentially deploy special buses or ‘Ride with Pride’ vehicles from Bagi to Parashar lake.
The meeting resolved to maintain last year’s auction rates for setting up shops within the fair premises, ensuring equitable opportunities for vendors. Additionally, cultural festivities organised by local mahila mandals and yuvak mandals and a volleyball competition are also on the roster for Saranahuli fair.
Mandi Tehsildar Narender Kumar, Naib Tehsildar Katula Dharmender Sharma and District Tourism Development Officer Manoj Kumar were among the officials present at the meeting in relation to the festival.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No riders by allies, BJP to keep key ministries, Speaker’s post
NDA MPs to elect Modi as leader today | Oath-taking likely o...
CISF staffer ‘slaps’ Kangana at Chandigarh airport, detained
Attacked actor over her ‘remark against farm stir’
Cobwebs, dust greet visitors at Jang-e-Azadi
Built at Rs 315 cr, Kartarpur memorial to freedom fighters l...
SC tells Himachal to release 137 cusecs of water for Delhi
Directs Haryana to facilitate process to save national capit...