Mandi: Week-long Shivratri fest ends

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 8

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presided over the closing ceremony of the week-long Shivratri festival here today.

The Governor, while addressing the audience at the Padal ground, said that fairs and festivals of Himachal Pradesh were unique in their own ways and were the celebration of its rich cultural heritage. He added, “Rich colours of tradition witnessed during these festivals should be preserved for the posterity, as they affirm our identity as a great state and a great nation”.

“Festivals are celebrated in Himachal Pradesh with enthusiasm throughout the year. It is part of our lives as celebrating festivals never brings negativity in our minds. That is why the enthusiasm of our minds should never diminish,” he said.

Arlekar said that like the heights of the mountains, the people in Himachal also have big hearts and are hospitable and cordial. He added that the importance of the devbhoomi increases with its people, who believe in God. Earlier, the Governor paid obeisance at Madho Rai Temple and also participated in the jaleb, the procession of deities.

Arindam Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of the Mela Committee, welcomed and honoured the Governor. He added that it was for the first time that seven cultural nights were organised and 200 registered deities participated in the festival.

Deepali Jaswal, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Mandi; Virender Bhatt, Deputy Mayor; Pal Verma, Chairperson of Zila Parishad; Payal Vaidya, general secretary, Child Welfare Council; Shalini Agnihotri, SP, and other prominent people were also present on the occasion.