Mandi woman dies of Covid

Shimla, June 1
A Covid death has been reported in the state after a considerable period of time. A 50-year-old woman died of Covid-19 and co-morbidities in Mandi on Thursday. With this, the total death count in the state due to Covid has gone up to 4,218.
Out of 1,061 persons tested for Covid on Thursday, 13 were found positive.
