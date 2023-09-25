Mandi youth selected for research in France

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 24

Rajat Sharma, a youth hailing from Mandi district, has been selected for doctoral fellowship programme at the University Gustave Eiffel in France to do research work on environmental science. He is among 16 applicants who have been selected for this programme across the globe. All the expenditure will be borne by the European Union.

Rajat, an environmental researcher and an MTech in Environmental Science and Technology, has secured a coveted position in the exclusive Marie Sklodowska-Curie-Actions (MSCA) CLEARDoc COFUND Doctoral Fellowship Programme at the University Gustave Eiffel in France.

Rajat’s parents, Rajender Sharma and Rajeshwari Sharma, are teachers in the Department of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh.

Rajat’s published research papers include analysis of the seasonal and spatial distribution of particulate matter and gaseous pollutants around an open cast coal mining area of Odisha, determinants of quantification of tourism waste in the hilly terrain of Himalayas and enumerating and modelling the seasonal alterations of urban heat and cool island.

