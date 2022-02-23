Mandi youth Shivam selected for IMA

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 22

Shivam Sehgal, a youth of Khalyar in Mandi district, has been selected for the Technical Graduate Course (TGC-134) entry for Indian Military Academy (IMA) Dehradun, by the service selection board in Bangalore. He earned all-India rank 2 in merit. He will be commissioned as Lieutenant in the Army after a rigorous military training at the IMA, Dehradun. He will join the IMA, Dehradun, on February 24.

Flying Officer Dr Chaman Lal Kranti Singh, Officer of the NCC Air Force Wing in Mandi, said there was immense enthusiasm and happiness in Mandi and the NCC wing on the selection of Shivam Sehgal for the IMA, Dehradun.

Dr Chaman said Shivam was son of Prof Sanjay Sehgal, Head of Geography Department, Vallabh Government College, Mandi. His Mother Rajini Sehgal is SDO in the BSNL.

“Shivam cracked the NDA examination in 2017 when he was in first year of engineering. However, he preferred to complete engineering. He cracked Combined Defence services examination with rank 19 and the Indian Naval Academy with rank 9 in 2020. He also qualified the JEE Examination with All India Rank 5,086,” he said.