Maneesh Garg replaces C Paulrasu as chief electoral officer

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

Maneesh Garg, a 1996 IAS batch officer, was today appointed Chief Electoral Officer, replacing C Paulrasu.

The government had requested the Election Commission of India to change the CEO and a panel of names of IAS officers was sent to it. Garg’s name was finalised, when he was attending the Chief Minister’s laptop distribution function at Mandi.

Garg had recently returned from the Central deputation and was appointed Secretary (Education) before being appointed the CEO.