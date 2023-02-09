 Mango growers take to guava in Kangra district : The Tribune India

Mango growers take to guava in Kangra district

Mango growers take to guava in Kangra district

A fruit grower works in a guava orchard at Pandrer village in Nurpur. Tribune photo



Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, February 8

Lower hills of Kangra district, especially Nurpur subdivision, which are famous for the production of citrus fruit, mango and litchi, are likely to get an identity for quality guava production in coming years. A number of fruit growers have started growing guava in their orchards with technical and financial support from the state Horticulture Department.

Under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission (IHDM), the Horticulture Department has procured 3,335 saplings of two advanced varieties of guava (Shweta and VNR) from Lucknow and provided these to progressive fruit growers in Pandrer and Loharpura gram panchayats under Nurpur horticulture block. Crop diversification with guava cultivation is being considered a big boost for farm production in this sub-tropical zone.

These growers have started guava cultivation in their orchards with technical know-how from field experts of the Horticulture Department. As per information, the VNR and Shweta varieties of guava have been grown on 52 kanals in orchards of progressive growers. Besides having animal-proof composite fencing in these orchards, drip irrigation facilities have been provided from a check dam to the storage tank of one lakh litres capacity and two drips have been ensured for each guava plant.

According to Kamal Sen Negi, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Kangra, guava orchards have been prepared in an organic way and growers will get two crops in a year. "The growers will get quality fruit yield after five years. Every grower will earn on an average Rs 50,000 per one kanal of crop from his orchard," he adds. Fruit grower Harbans Singh of Pandrer says that he has diversified to guava cultivation following motivation and technical guidance from Horticulture Department experts, who had visited his orchard and provided him scientific know-how.

Under the IHDM, growers have to spend 25 per cent input cost of the guava orchard. To ensure effective field management of the orchard, the horticulture experts have suggested high density plantation with advanced technology by growing 67 plants in one kanal.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who recently visited the guava orchard in Pandrer village, has appreciated the collective efforts of the Horticulture Department and fruit growers.

Crop to be ready in two years

  • As many as 3,335 saplings of two advanced varieties of guava have been provided to fruit growers in Pandrer and Loharpura gram panchayats in Nurpur horticulture block
  • These varieties have been grown on 52 kanals in orchards of progressive growers in the area
  • Deputy Director, Horticulture, Kangra, says guava orchards will start giving fruit in next two years

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Trust of 140 crore Indians my safety shield which your lies and accusations can't destroy: PM Modi to Cong in Lok Sabha

2
Chandigarh

Clashes break out between Chandigarh police and protesters demanding release of 'Bandi Singhs' at Mohali-Chandigarh border

3
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

4
Diaspora

Punjabi man admits to killing girlfriend in Australia

5
Trending

Watch heart-wrenching video of 7-year-old Syrian girl who for 17 hours kept her hand over her little brother’s head while being stuck in earthquake; both rescued

6
Punjab

ED arrests businessman son of former Punjab MLA in Delhi excise policy money laundering case

7
Business

RBI hikes interest rates, projects moderate inflation, growth in next fiscal

8
Trending

Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris' husband, SOTU moment goes viral

9
Nation

Leopard injures 10 people at Ghaziabad court complex, tranquilised after 4-hour operation

10
Haryana

Haryana orders abolition of all posts lying vacant for past two years

Don't Miss

View All
On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill
Chandigarh

On Valentine Day, Chandigarh's Shivalikview Hotel to auction Audi and Cruze of 2 guests who did not pay Rs 19 lakh bill

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered ‘Bard’
Nation

To counter ChatGPT, Google to roll out artificial intelligence-powered 'Bard'

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib
Diaspora

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in 'Mystic Mirror'; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile
Entertainment

23-year-old model who lost her top lip in pitbull attack in US shares photos after surgeries that reconstructed her beautiful smile

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Top News

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

Turkey-Syria quake toll now 15,383, race against time to find survivors

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

‘Compulsive’ criticism, Congress frustrated over India’s rising global stature: PM Modi

Terms UPA 2004-14 period a ‘lost decade’, hit by scams | Ste...

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Remarks on PM Modi, Adani expunged; privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to ‘insinuations’ against PM Modi

Congress chief insists on JPC probe, BJP objects to 'insinuations' against PM Modi

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

9 tenders rushed to spot


Cities

View All

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

GMC gets prime property on Lawrence Road freed from unauthorised occupants

Railways earns Rs 30 lakh from ticketless passengers in January

FASTag: Rs 60 deducted when the car was parked at home!

Move aside PM Modi, city’s Azad is man with the broadest chest

VB nabs panchayat secy for corruption

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Expelled farm leaders target BKU (Dakonda) chief Buta Singh Burjgill

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Attacked by protesters with spears, cops run for cover

Unprovoked, claim Chandigarh police officials

Now, Phoenix app to cover students up to Class X

No registration of non-EV two-wheelers from Feb 10

Chd Housing Board to clear all pending files in 'mission mode'

Private bank’s server room catches fire in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

ED arrests former Punjab MLA's son in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Leopard enters Ghaziabad court complex, injures three

Mayoral poll: SC issues notices to L-G, MCD

Kejri hands over Rs 1 crore relief to kin of slain ASI

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Jalandhar police trace 6-year-old missing girl

Latifpura oustees to hold protest outside MLA Sheetal Angural's residence

Vendors protest outside Phagwara MC office

Pesticide residue testing lab to be operational soon in Jalandhar

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer inspects public sand mining site at Khoja village

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

Work to relay athletics track at Guru Nanak Stadium to start soon

5K invited for ‘Sarkar-Kisan Milni’ at agri varsity on Feb 12

NHAI Regional Officer inspects Elevated Road work

Public sand mines: Prices slashed by 10 times, consumers rejoice

Three of thieves' gang land in Focal Point police net

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Self-styled VIPs continue to flout black film norms

Farishtey scheme to be launched soon in Pb: Minister

Property tax: MC collects Rs 2.6 cr dues from PSPCL