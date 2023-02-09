Mango growers take to guava in Kangra district

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, February 8

Lower hills of Kangra district, especially Nurpur subdivision, which are famous for the production of citrus fruit, mango and litchi, are likely to get an identity for quality guava production in coming years. A number of fruit growers have started growing guava in their orchards with technical and financial support from the state Horticulture Department.

Under the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission (IHDM), the Horticulture Department has procured 3,335 saplings of two advanced varieties of guava (Shweta and VNR) from Lucknow and provided these to progressive fruit growers in Pandrer and Loharpura gram panchayats under Nurpur horticulture block. Crop diversification with guava cultivation is being considered a big boost for farm production in this sub-tropical zone.

These growers have started guava cultivation in their orchards with technical know-how from field experts of the Horticulture Department. As per information, the VNR and Shweta varieties of guava have been grown on 52 kanals in orchards of progressive growers. Besides having animal-proof composite fencing in these orchards, drip irrigation facilities have been provided from a check dam to the storage tank of one lakh litres capacity and two drips have been ensured for each guava plant.

According to Kamal Sen Negi, Deputy Director, Horticulture, Kangra, guava orchards have been prepared in an organic way and growers will get two crops in a year. "The growers will get quality fruit yield after five years. Every grower will earn on an average Rs 50,000 per one kanal of crop from his orchard," he adds. Fruit grower Harbans Singh of Pandrer says that he has diversified to guava cultivation following motivation and technical guidance from Horticulture Department experts, who had visited his orchard and provided him scientific know-how.

Under the IHDM, growers have to spend 25 per cent input cost of the guava orchard. To ensure effective field management of the orchard, the horticulture experts have suggested high density plantation with advanced technology by growing 67 plants in one kanal.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who recently visited the guava orchard in Pandrer village, has appreciated the collective efforts of the Horticulture Department and fruit growers.

