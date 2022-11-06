Manifesto a bundle of lies, says Kashyap

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 5

The Congress manifesto is without a vision and a bundle of lies, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap here today. He added that the manifesto without any facts had confirmed that the Congress was a directionless party.

He said Congress leaders, who raised the slogan in favour of women’s honour and empowerment, forgot to give place to women in their manifesto.

He said the Congress, in its 2012 manifesto, had duped the youth in the name of unemployment allowance and this time it was the turn of women.

“Does the Congress consider the promise of giving Rs 1,500 to women as an act of women empowerment?” he asked.

Kashyap said the Congress was inciting the sentiments of employees but it had forgotten that the hardworking and progressive employees had stood with the BJP in state building.

He added that again the Congress was giving 10 guarantees but it should to clarify that from where would Rs 60,000 crore come to fulfil these.