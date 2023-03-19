Manikaran case: DGP reviews progress made in investigation

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 18

DGP Sanjay Kundu visited Manikaran in the district today and reviewed the progress made in investigation in the violent incident involving Punjab tourists on March 5. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 427 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered in Kullu police station in the Manikaran incident.

The DGP issued directions to the officers for a speedy and effective investigation in the case. He said that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the case was working in the right direction.

Kundu also held a meeting with police officers, SHOs and other officials of the district to review the law and order situation. He directed the officers to act tough in cases of crime against women, traffic management, especially with regard to the upcoming tourist season, and take stringent action against drug traffickers.

Various issues of the Police Department were also discussed at the meeting. The DGP directed the officers to ensure law and order in the Parbati valley. He said that soon, an operation would be launched in the Parbati valley to check illegal cultivation of cannabis and poppy plants, drug trafficking and regulate tourism-related activities in the area. He lauded the work being done by the Kullu police in maintaining law and order in the district.