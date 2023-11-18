Manikaran pool victims identified as Russians

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 17

The bodies of a man and a woman found in a hot water pool in the Tegdi nullah near Manikaran yesterday were of Russian nationals.

They were identified as Maksim Beletskii (37) and Anna Rantseva (21). The police recovered the bodies and brought them to the Kullu hospital for a postmortem.

The police said that the Russian Embassy had been informed and a probe started into the case. Kullu SP Sakshi Verma said that the matter was being investigated to ascertain when did the two Russians arrive here and under what circumstances they died.

According to information, cut marks made with blades were found on the neck and arms of the man, indicating foul play. A blade, a mobile phone, lighted candles, other belongings and drugs (charas) were also recovered from the spot.Their injuries were not fatal and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, ASP Sanjeev Chauhan said.

