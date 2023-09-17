Manimahesh Chhari Yatra gets underway

Chamba, September 16
The Manimahesh Chhari Yatra started with prayers from the Dashnam Akhada here this evening. Sadhus, devotees and government officials carrying sacred symbols of Lord Shiva led by Mahant Yatindra of the Dashnam Akhada accompanied the ‘holy mace’.
The ‘chhari’ passes by Bharmour and winds up the yatra in high mountains to bathe in the icy waters of the Manimahesh lake and pay obeisance at a small temple located at the lakeside. The yatra would conclude on September 23, on the occasion of Radhashtami.
