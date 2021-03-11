Manimahesh yatra begins on Aug 19

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 9

The Manimahesh pilgrimage will commence from August 19 and culminate on September 2.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said on Monday the helitaxi service would be started on August 12. He added 22 nodal officers had been appointed for the operation and management of the fortnight-long yatra.

He said the devotees would have to register themselves on the online portal. No pilgrim would be allowed to travel without registration. No institution would be allowed to operate ‘langar’ along the highway. He added that special care would be taken of cleanliness during the yatra.

Relief and rescue teams would be deployed at various places. During any disaster, the toll free number 1077 or WhatsApp number 98166-98166 of the District Disaster Management Authority could be contacted. SP Abhishek Yadav and Additional District Magistrate, Bharmour, Nishant Thakur attended the meeting.

