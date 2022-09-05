Manimahesh yatra ends, 3 lakh visit shrine

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 4

Around 60,000 devotees took holy dip in the icy waters of Manimahesh Lake in the past 24 hours before the pilgrimage to the holy shrine concluded here today morning on Radhashtami. Over three lakh devotees visited Manimahesh shrine, for which the pilgrimage started on Krishna Janmashtami on August 19, this year.

Meanwhile, one person died after he was hit by a shooting stone near Hadsar on his way to the temple yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev of Lakra village of Chamba district. Another person, Bodhraj, hailing from Basoli area of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, died due to illness.

To ensure safety of the pilgrims, the administration had deployed teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force for the first time this year. The administration had also installed CCTV cameras from Bharmour to Hadsar to monitor the yatra.

In an official communiqué issued today, Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said 774 personnel — 308 of armed forces, 160 of state police and 306 of state home guard — and 83 health workers provided their services to ensure smooth pilgrimage.

He added that 55 temporary toilets, 102 drinking water taps and health camps at various spots were installed en route the shrine. The DC said that 8,800 pilgrims used the helitaxi service to reach Gaurikund from Bharmour. Rana has urged the devotees not to visit the shrine anymore.