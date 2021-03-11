Manimahesh yatra halted for two days

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 20

The Manimahesh yatra has been suspended for two days due to the blockade of the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour highway as well as several other roads in the district by landslides.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said today that the Bharmour-Hadsar road had also been blocked after landslides at various places.

“It is not safe to undertake the Manimahesh yatra. Keeping in view the safety of devotees, it has been suspended for two days,” the DC said. He also appealed to the pilgrims to cooperate with the administration and wait till further orders.

He said due to the damaged road linking Lahru via Sihunta and Draman, around 300 Manimahesh pilgrims were stranded in buses and other light vehicles at Patka and other places.

All help was being provided to them by the local administration.