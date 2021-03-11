Manimahesh yatra halted for two days

Chamba, August 20
The Manimahesh yatra has been suspended for two days due to the blockade of the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour highway as well as several other roads in the district by landslides.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said today that the Bharmour-Hadsar road had also been blocked after landslides at various places.
“It is not safe to undertake the Manimahesh yatra. Keeping in view the safety of devotees, it has been suspended for two days,” the DC said. He also appealed to the pilgrims to cooperate with the administration and wait till further orders.
He said due to the damaged road linking Lahru via Sihunta and Draman, around 300 Manimahesh pilgrims were stranded in buses and other light vehicles at Patka and other places.
All help was being provided to them by the local administration.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...