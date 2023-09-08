Manimahesh yatra starts in Bharmour

Balkrishan Prashar
Chamba, September 7
The Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour tribal subdivision of Chamba district commenced today on the occasion of Janmashtami. The pilgrimage will culminate on September 23 on the occasion of Radhashtami.
Two trekking routes
- The trekking route to the Manimahesh lake from Hadsar village is relatively easier. It has sufficient arrangements for food, water, langar, horses, medical facilities and accommodation.
- The other route from Tiari village in the Holi valley first climbs and then descends to the lake. There is no other habitation except small village Kalah on this route.
The rates for the helitaxi service from Bharmour to Gauri Kund are Rs 4,500 per seat for one side travel and Rs 9,000 per seat for up and down travel.
Those found unwell during the medical check-up at the base camp at Hadsar will not be allowed to proceed on the yatra. The registration for the pilgrimage is mandatory. Those found traveling without registration will be sent back. The yatra is organised by the Chamba district administration and managed by Shri Manimahesh Trust.
There are two trekking routes to the Manimahesh lake. One is from Hadsar village that is mostly frequented by pilgrims and trekkers. This route is relatively easier and has sufficient arrangements for food, water, langar and horses and mules, medical facilities and accommodation during the yatra.
The other route is from Tiari village in Holi valley. This route first climbs up and then descends to the lake. There is no other habitation, except small village named Kalah on this route.
