Manimahesh yatra to start on Aug 19

Our correspondent

Bharmour, April 21

The famous Manimahesh yatra in Bharmour tribal subdivision of Chamba district will commence on August 19, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. It would conclude on September 2, on the occasion of Radhashtami. Online registration of pilgrims will also be started.

During the yatra, lakhs of devotees take a dip in the holy Manimahesh lake, situated at an altitude of 4,170 metres. From the lake, they can clearly see the Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva at an altitude of 5,656 metres, to pay obeisance.

A meeting was held at Bharmour today to discuss the arrangements for the yatra and the ways to increase the income of the Manimahesh Trust. Additional District Magistrate of Bharmour Sanjay Kumar Dhiman, who is also the Co-Chairman of the Manimahesh Trust, chaired the meeting and local MLA Jia Lal Kapoor also attended it.

Dhiman said that online registration of pilgrims would be started to regulate their number, he added.