Manimahesh yatra to start on Aug 19

Our correspondent
Bharmour, April 21
The famous Manimahesh yatra in Bharmour tribal subdivision of Chamba district will commence on August 19, on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. It would conclude on September 2, on the occasion of Radhashtami. Online registration of pilgrims will also be started.
During the yatra, lakhs of devotees take a dip in the holy Manimahesh lake, situated at an altitude of 4,170 metres. From the lake, they can clearly see the Mount Kailash, the abode of Lord Shiva at an altitude of 5,656 metres, to pay obeisance.
A meeting was held at Bharmour today to discuss the arrangements for the yatra and the ways to increase the income of the Manimahesh Trust. Additional District Magistrate of Bharmour Sanjay Kumar Dhiman, who is also the Co-Chairman of the Manimahesh Trust, chaired the meeting and local MLA Jia Lal Kapoor also attended it.
Dhiman said that online registration of pilgrims would be started to regulate their number, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...