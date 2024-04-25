Manish Gaur takes charge as new Director of IIIT-Una

Our Correspondent

Una, April 24

Manish Gaur today joined the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Una, as its new Director. Gaur comes with extensive experience in academia and administration, having previously served as Pro Vice-Chancellor at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University, Lucknow. As per a release issued by the institute, he is also an Adjunct Professor at IIT-Jammu.

Gaur is a Ph.D in Computer Science from the University of Sussex, UK, M.Tech in Computer Science from IIT-Delhi and BE from NIT-Surat. His research interests encompass Formal Methods, Verification of Large Systems, and the Semantics of Concurrent Programming Languages.

As the founder-director of the Centre for Advanced Studies at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University, Gaur had led the development of new academic programmes and state-of-the-art laboratories in various fields, including Cyber Security, Mechatronics, Nano Technology, and Energy Sciences.

Gaur’s efforts have earned him several awards, such as the Commonwealth Academic Fellowship (2012), the Commonwealth Scholarship (2005), and the Young Scientist Award from the Government of Uttar Pradesh (2003).

His collaboration with major organisations like Google and the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Commission (UPSSC) besides connections with top industries will enhance the academic and research environment at the institute, as per the release.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lucknow #Una