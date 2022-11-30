Manish wins 100 m race at Forest Dept sports tourney

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 29

Manish Kumar from the Dharamsala circle today won the 100 m race on the second day of the state-level sports meet of the Forest Department. Naresh Kumar from the Direction Office, Shimla, and Ravinder Singh from the Hamirpur circle, bagged the second and third positions, respectively.

In the men’s open high jump, Rohit Kumar from Chamba stood first, Boby Mehta from Rampur stood second and Manish Kumar from Dharamsala stood third.

Priya Thakur from the Mandi circle bagged the first position in the women’s open javelin throw, while Manisha Kumari from Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Ltd (HPSFDC) and Babita Thakur from Hamirpur were the first and second runners-up.

Tej Singh from the Kullu circle stood first in the men’s open javelin throw, Keval Singh from the Solan circle stood second and Naresh Kumar from the Hamirpur circle stood third.

On the first day of the tournament, in the men’s 800 m race, Pradeep Kumar of Dharamsala, Jatin Kumar of Hamirpur and Kulwinder Singh of Mandi bagged the first, second and third positions. Teams from Nahan and Mandi bagged the first and second positions in the march past while Rampur and Shimla teams were jointly declared the second runner-up.