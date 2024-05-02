Manisha crowned Spring Queen at Kullu’s Pipal Jatra

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 1

Manisha Thakur of Kullu was crowned the winner of Spring Queen beauty pageant 2024 held at Kala Kendra during the Spring Festival, locally known as Pipal Jatra, held from April 28 to 30. Radhika Thakur became the first runner-up and Jasmine Thakur stood third during the finals held yesterday. Various rounds were held where 20 participants competed to vie for various titles.

The title of Beautiful Eyes was bestowed upon Shweta Dimalu, Sakina became Miss Personality, Divyakshi was adjudged Miss Beautiful Hair and the title of Miss Smile went to Akshita. Chief Guest of the cultural evening, Kullu DC Torul S Raveesh, awarded the winners of various categories.

Besides the crowns, Spring Queen was awarded Rs 35,000, the first runners-up was given Rs 25,000 and the second runners-up won Rs 15,000. Participation certificates and gift hampers were also given to the participants.

Folk singer Ramesh Thakur enthralled the audience on the third and last day of the cultural evening of the fair. His Kullvi songs were lauded by the audience. Folk artists CM Toshi, Jeevan Budhal and Anil Suryavanshi also gave brilliant recitals.

The cultural evening started with a dance by the Surya cultural group. Rinku Thakur, Mahi Thakur, Dev Negi, Dhanesh, Rishita, Asha, Vishakha, Ajay, Manish, Ram Singh, Pankaj, Yashwant won applause for their performances. The Nashing musical group, Mahila Mandal Dalash orchestra group of Anni, Sonakshi, Romita and Manthika entertained the spectators with their varied dancing stlyles.

Swabhiman Bhardwaj of Dhalpur, Dinesh Kullvi of Banjar, Naina and Vinish Joshi of Nirmand, Devanshi Thakur of Lug valley, Manchand and Sesram of Manali, Vishal Jaswal and Kushal of Anni, Santosh, Pranav, Sunny Verma, Tara Sharma and Himanshu Sharma of Gandhinagar; Devendra Kumar, Kishan Thakur and Karishma of Fojal; Rakesh Sharma of Tipri and Radhika Lal mesmerised the viewers with their melodious voice. The artistes of Sutradhar Kala Sangam won accolades from the audience for their spectacular dance performance.

