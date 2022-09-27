Vijai Singh Mankotia to fight from Shahpur as Independent

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, September 26

Former minister Vijai Singh Mankotia, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that he would contest the next Assembly elections from Shahpur as an Independent candidate.

He said the Congress had approached him but he was not willing to rejoin the party. “The BJP has documents against many Congress leaders from the state and they are in touch with it,” he alleged.

About AAP, he said that the party had not clarified whether it had links with Khalistani elements.

Mankotia declined the possibility of his joining the BJP. He alleged that many BJP leaders were involved in corruption. He said that he would return favour to Congress leaders who had worked against him in elections in the past many decades.

