Mann ki Baat heard at over 6,500 booths

Shimla, June 30

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said India’s prowess in every sphere had been globally recognised under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking on the occasion of Mann Ki Baat at Nalagarh in Solan, Thakur said Indians who has achieved a big name, be it any sphere, were being honoured and recognised by many countries. “The statue of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, along with 24 other eminent poets, has been installed by the President of Turkmenistan in his country. This is a matter of great pride for all of us,” he said.

Thakur said it is due to the tall stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his efforts that India’s rich culture was traversing across political boundaries and being appreciated the world over.

State BJP general secretary and in-charge of the Mann ki Baat programme Sanjeev Katwal revealed that the programme was heard by 7,87,588 people at 6,549 booths across the state.

Speaking about the programme at Dehra, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal said the BJP would launch a programme ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ as a tribute to mothers who selflessly work and live for their family. “We cannot repay the debt we owe to mothers who do so much for her children and family but we will plant trees as tribute to their contribution,” he said.

Bindal also spoke about the immense potential in India on the theme of local for vocal. “India has a very rich and varied culture, arts and crafts which offer immense potential for exporting these products for which there is a huge demand,” he said.

Speaking at the programme at Hamirpur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur spoke about the great performance by Indian team at the last Olympics. “Within a month’s time, the Paris Olympics will begin and I am confident that the Indian contingent will make all of us proud by performing even better than last time,” he remarked.

