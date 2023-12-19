Mann releases biography of eminent artist Sobha Singh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann released a biography titled ‘Sobha Singh Artist: Life & Legacy’ written by Dr Hurday Paul Singh at Punjab Bhawan here today.

The Chief Minister said that Sobha Singh was a great son of Punjab who earned glory with his magic brush by his classic paintings on religious themes, freedom fighters and national heroes, brides and tribes, landscapes and portraits.

Mann expressed hope that the new book would provide a lot of authentic information to fans and followers and would be of much use to researchers, art students, connoisseurs and general masses interested in knowing more about the saint-artist, as Sobha Singh was popularly called.

The artist was engaged in four decades of creativity from 1947 to 1986 at art village Andretta in the Kangra valley. During the book release ceremony, besides senior officers of the Punjab Government, author Dr Hirday Paul Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur, Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Adviser to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, and artist RM Singh were present.

