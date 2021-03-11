Man's body recovered from well at Jassur

Nurpur, APRIL 24
The police recovered an unidentified body from a dry well in the market area of Jassur, Nurpur, today.
The body that had started to decompose was spotted by local shopkeepers after they took notice of the stench coming from the well. They soon informed the police.
A team led by the Nurpur DSP Surinder Sharma rushed to the spot and recovered the mutilated body with help of a team from the Fire Department and the NDRF battalion.
The deceased was aged between 30 and 35 years old, the police said. A case has been registered and body was sent to Tanda Medical College for forensic examination, the DSP said.
