Mapping of landslide sites in Mandi begins

Mandi, September 28

A team of the GSI started detailed mapping of the landslide incidents in Mandi district today. On the first day, the team did detailed mapping of the landslide that occurred near Vishwakarma temple in Mandi town with the help of ‘total station’.

This team reached Mandi last evening to investigate the causes of landslides that occurred during the rainy season in Tarna Hills of Mandi and to suggest measures to check the problem.

