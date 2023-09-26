Marathon for AIDS awareness organised

Hamirpur, September 25
The Himachal Pradesh AIDS Control Society organised Red Ribbon Marathon to create AIDS awareness, at the sports complex near Government Degree College here today. Forty-eight students participated in the five-km long marathon. These students were from various institutions of the district, including government colleges at Nadaun, Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Dhaneta and the ITI, Bhoranj.
CMO Dr RK Agnihotri said the marathon would help in creating awareness about the precautions and cure of AIDS in youth.
In the men’s category, Chaman Lal, Rohit and Abhay Sharma grabbed the first, second and third position, respectively. In the women’s category, Shivali, Richa and Richa bagged the first, second and third position, respectively. They were given cash prizes and certificates. The winners would participate in the state-level marathon to be held in October in Shimla.
