Martial arts player makes Nurpur proud

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, November 19

Anshuman (17), a Class X student of IP Adarsh Public School, will represent Himachal Pradesh in the national championship of Pencak Silat martial arts (junior) being organised in Patna, Bihar, from November 23 to 26.

Anshuman, a resident of Ward number 6, had won the gold medal in the 4th state championship held in Mandi on November 14 and 15 and was selected for the national championship. His coach Ajay Kumar, who runs the Hemang Martial Arts academy in Nurpur, said that Anshuman would participate in Tungal and Tanding events in the junior category in the national championship.

Pencak Silat is a hybrid indigenous Indonesian martial arts that incorporates striking, grappling and weapons and is practised mainly in southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore.

