Mask up, get jabbed: Himachal Health Dept issues advisory

Shimla, December 23
In view of the rising Covid cases in some countries, the Health Department today issued an advisory asking people to wear masks, especially in public places and crowded indoor spaces. It further asked people to follow social-distancing norms strictly and sanitize hands.
The advisory also urged people to take their precautionary dose of Covid vaccination, and people with influenza, common cold like symptoms should get themselves tested for the virus through the RT-PCR immediately. “A sudden spurt in Covid cases has been noticed globally, which may have implication for the state in near future. It has become pertinent to observe a Covid-appropriate behaviour to check its spread,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Subhasish Panda.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...