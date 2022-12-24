Mask up, get jabbed: Himachal Health Dept issues advisory

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 23

In view of the rising Covid cases in some countries, the Health Department today issued an advisory asking people to wear masks, especially in public places and crowded indoor spaces. It further asked people to follow social-distancing norms strictly and sanitize hands.

The advisory also urged people to take their precautionary dose of Covid vaccination, and people with influenza, common cold like symptoms should get themselves tested for the virus through the RT-PCR immediately. “A sudden spurt in Covid cases has been noticed globally, which may have implication for the state in near future. It has become pertinent to observe a Covid-appropriate behaviour to check its spread,” said Principal Secretary (Health) Subhasish Panda.

#Shimla