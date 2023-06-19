Mass movement needed to root out drugs: HC Judge

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 18

A camp to create awareness about the ill-effects of drugs was organised in the Haripur panchayat area under the aegis of the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority and the District Legal Services Authority today.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Himachal Pradesh High Court Judge and Executive Chairman of the HP State Legal Services Authority, presided over the camp virtually. Elaborating on the ill-effects of drugs, he appealed to the people to initiate a mass movement for rooting out drugs.

Chamba Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Subhash Chander Bhasin said an anti-drug campaign was being run in the entire state from June 18 to 26. He called upon the youth and children to stay away from drugs. He also spoke about various schemes being implemented by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).