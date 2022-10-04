Massive deviations in Shimla Smart City project alleged

Shimla, October 3
Forum Against Corruption (FAC) has alleged massive deviations in the Shimla Smart City project from the original plan. In a press conference held here today, FAC claimed that much of the funds have been used for constructing retaining walls and road widening, ignoring several other aspects like the construction of lifts and escalators for vertical mobility, public transport, smart bus stops, pedestrian mobility and parking lots that were identified as top priorities in the original plan.
“Also, the project monitoring unit (PMU) that was essential to carry out the smart city proposals has not been constituted. The absence of the unit, which comprises planners, engineers and development sector experts, allows the minister and officials to spend the money arbitrarily,” said FAC member Tikender Panwar.
